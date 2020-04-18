ST. PAUL — James “Jim” A. Kasson, 83, of St. Paul passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim had been ill with cancer the past several months.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 people or fewer at public gatherings.
To honor Jim, the family is requesting friends to drive by their home, 1408 Seventh St., in St. Paul to honk and wave to the family, who will be outside from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
In accordance with the CDC recommendations, a private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Father Rayappa Konka will officiate. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude (in memory of his daughter), Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center or the Wolbach Fire Department.
More details will follow.