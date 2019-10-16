James ‘Jim’ Ewers, 60

ST. PAUL — James D. “Jim” Ewers, 60, of St. Paul died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will officiate. Casual dress is requested. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island, with graveside military honors by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.
Visitation will be held one hour before time of the services.
Jim was born on March 12, 1959, at St. Paul, the son of Don V. and Joan L. (Stone) Ewers.
He grew up on the family farm south of St. Paul and attended Sts. Peter & Paul Parochial School and Bunker Hill rural school. One of his proudest accomplishments was being the Class B 185-pound State Wrestling Champion in 1977. He also graduated from St. Paul High School with the class of 1977.
He served in the United States Army from 1981 to 1985, having been stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., and served one year in Korea.
He later worked at various jobs and farmed with his father.
Jim enjoyed farming, fishing, playing cards and Husker sports. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Lukasiewicz and Fred Sykes of Hastings; granddaughters, Jaylie and Brinley; father, Don Ewers of St. Paul; fiancee’, Cindy Lawson of St. Paul; siblings and spouses, LeRoy and Judy Johnson of Grand Island, Dan Ewers of Falls City, Mary Jane Molt of Grand Island, Susan and Wayne Knapp of St. Paul and Gary and Kathy Ewers of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Ewers; and sister, Carol Johnson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.