James “Jim” Dealey, 84, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Emerald Care Center Lakeview.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Military honors will be presented by the United States Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. Burial of ashes will be at Blue Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
James was born June 30, 1935, at Post, Texas, to Joseph and Anna (Oye) Dealey. At a young age he moved to Blue Hill with his family. James graduated from Blue Hill Public School in 1952. After graduation he attended Kearney State College. In 1955 he went to Illinois and worked as an iron worker.
On April 30, 1958, he was drafted in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged April 29, 1960.
On Feb. 3, 1962, he married Lorna Kumke at the Blue Hill Trinity Lutheran Church.
James had many jobs before he started working for the Union Pacific Railroad in 1971. He retired from the railroad in 2001. For years, James enjoyed working in his yard, pulling weeds or picking up leaves. James and Lorna had the nicest yard in the neighborhood. Following his second round of throat cancer, he would work in the yard to get his strength back.
He also enjoyed fishing, reading and traveling to various states visiting the casinos.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Lorna; his children and their spouses, Suzanne Tippin of Summerville, S.C., Daniel and Rosita Dealey of Mount Home, Idaho, Joyce Jackson of Grand Island, Nancy and Chris Pinkelman of Lincoln and John and Maddy Dealey of Hulette, Wyo.; six grandchildren, Kristine Tippin, Kory Jackson, and Michael, Nicholas, Mason and Roman Dealey; and one great-grandchild, Emmaline Jackson.
He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jeanette Dealey of Holdrege; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Dealey of Ogallala and Wanda Kumke of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; three sisters and their husbands, Frances and Burdette Armstrong, Rosalie and George Mohlman and Anna and Wilbur Mohlman; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Robert and Nancy Dealey, Lewis and Delores Dealey, Joseph Jr. and Imogene Dealey and Dard Dealey; three nephews, George Mohlman, David Mohlman and Joseph Dealey III; and a niece, Tammy Dealey.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.