James Goc, 89

ROCKVILLE — James F. Goc, 89, of Rockville died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate.
Visitation will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City, concluding with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Rockville. Rasmussen Funeral Home of Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
James Frank Goc was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Sherman County, to Ignac A. and Marie V. (Andersen) Goc. He grew up in the Rockville and Ashton area and received his elementary education in Ashton and graduated from Loup City High School.
Jim entered the U.S. Army on May 27, 1952, serving with the 508th Operations Detachment – 68th AAA Gun Battalion during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on March 31, 1954, with the rank of Corporal. When he returned home he later became a member of the Ashton American Legion Post 108.
He married Darlene M. Kokes on April 13, 1955, at St. Mary’s Church in Elyria. The couple made their home south of Ashton where they raised their three sons. Jim fulfilled his life while farming after he returned from the army until he retired in 1989. He and his wife then moved to Rockville. During retirement Jim enjoyed anything from working part-time jobs, to babysitting grandkids, to golfing every day. He always had to have his morning coffee at the tavern in Rockville with a few life-long friends.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He also loved to watch westerns and read Louis L’Amour books. He spent most of his time watching golf, Husker football, and baseball.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael “Mick” Goc of Fairmont, Mark and Sue Goc of Ashton and Tyson “Ty” and Steph Goc of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, Jamie (Goc) and Derek Sehi of Neleigh, Kelsie Goc of Brady, Amelia (Goc) and Mitch Jonak of Rockvile, Erika Goc, Alexa Goc and Ethan Goc of Ashton and Avery Goc of Grand Island; three great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Agnes and Bruno Strieder of Ravenna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Darlene in 2007.
Memorials are suggusted to St. Josaphat’s Church in Loup City or the American Leigion Post #108.