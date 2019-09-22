ORD — James L. Duda, 85, of Ord passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the CHI Good Samaritan Health Center in Kearney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will officiate.
Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a Rosary at 7, at the church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.