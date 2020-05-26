BURWELL — James L. Dobbins, 84, of Burwell died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Jim’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the new Burwell Ambulance fund. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born March 31, 1936, to James W. and Shirley (Fowler) Dobbins in North Platte.
Jim graduated from Burwell High School in 1954. On May 30, 1954, Jim married Sharron White near Grand Island on her parents’ ranch.
Jim and Sharron lived in Burwell. Jim worked at an auto and electric shop and later he worked for his dad and managed Dobbins Propane, and later for Great Western Gas. Jim retired on March 31, 1998.
Jim enjoyed bowling, playing golf and being a part of the chain gain for football games. He was a member of the Elks and was a fireman for 19 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sharron Dobbins of Burwell; three sons, Dave and Dawn Dobbins of Lexington, Randy and Mary Dobbins of Burwell and Jeff and Janet Dobbins of Grand Island; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary and Kay Dobbins of Greeley, Colo.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.