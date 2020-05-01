ALEXANDRIA, Va. — James Carroll Davenport, 76, died of heart failure on April 16, 2020, at the Alexandria Inova Hospital.
Burial will take place in Schuyler at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or the Parkinsons Foundation.
He was the son of Chester and Laverne Davenport of Grand Island. Jim was born in Columbus on Dec. 17, 1943. He lived in Schuyler until the late 1950s, when his family moved to Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1962.
He played American Legion Baseball and was an avid runner. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1966. He worked at the Lincoln Journal during his college days. He went on to graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, where he served as house-fellow.
Jim taught high school in Greenwich, Conn. He came to Washington, D.C., and worked for two government agencies, a law firm and the State Department Federal Credit Union.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol (Koch); a son, Valery James; a sister, Annette Stratman, of Grand Island; and eight nieces and nephews.