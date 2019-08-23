CHAPMAN — James “Bucky” Senkbeil, 86, of Chapman passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in April.
He will be cremated and put to rest at a later date in a private graveside service.
Jim was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in Grand Island to Arthur and Eileen (Rehder) Senkbeil. He grew up with two brothers and a sister.
Jim was united in marriage to Joan McElroy on June 19, 1952. They were married 66 years and had three children.
He worked for the McElroy Co. and eventually opened the Senkbeil Heating and Air Conditioning. Later the couple moved to Chapman and bought a farm to raise quarter horses, which was his true love.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joan Senkbeil of Chapman; brother, Dick Senkbeil of De Soto, Texas; sister, Karen Parash of Scottsbluff; half-brother, Lynn Senkbeil; three children, Kristi Miltenberger and husband, Ron, of Omaha, James Rocke Senkbeil and wife, Katherine, of Atlanta, Ga., and Tammie Niemoth and husband, Steve, of Fort Morgan Colo.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Art Senkbeil; mother, Eileen Senkbeil; and brother, Bobbie Senkbeil.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.