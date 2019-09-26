FULLERTON — Jacqueline Kay (Underwood) Cunningham, 72, of Fullerton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Heartland Evangelical Free Church, 3208 17th Ave, Central City, NE 68826. Pastor JJ Springer and Pastor Vern Olson will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.