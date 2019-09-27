Jacqueline Cunningham, 72

FULLERTON — Jacqueline Kay (Underwood) Cunningham, 72, of Fullerton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Heartland Evangelical Free Church, 3208 17th Ave, Central City, NE 68826. Pastor JJ Springer and Pastor Vern Olson will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Jackie was born on Dec. 28, 1946, in Belgrade to Claire Ronald and June Doris (Foland) Underwood. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1964, and she began working for the Brower and Treadway law firm.
On Jan. 16, 1966, Jackie was united in marriage to Larry Allan Cunningham and they began their family and farming operation together. She enjoyed helping with raising crops and riding horses to work cattle or for pleasure. Jackie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fullerton, and participated in the choir. She was also involved in extension club, 4-H club, and many Bible studies. She also loved to attend Foland family reunions in Belgrade.
In 1980, she obtained her FAA private pilot’s license. She also became a substitute rural mail carrier for routes in Fullerton and Palmer. Gardening, baking with her grandkids, researching family history, and reading the newspaper were some of Jackie’s favorite activities. She supported her children’s endeavors and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jackie is survived by her husband and two children, Deb (Jeff) Shield of Lincoln and Chris (Carla) Cunningham of Fullerton; seven grandchildren, Benjamin (Coley) Shield, Stephen (Claire) Shield, Hannah Shield, Bethany Shield, Michaela (Seth) Wetovick, Elizabeth Cunningham, and Andrew Cunningham; brother, Ron (Nancy) Underwood of Grand Island; and sisters, Janice Bosak and Janene (Matt) Cunningham of Fullerton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Donald and Bethel Cunningham.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.