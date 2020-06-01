John “Jack” Webb, 81, of Grand Island died Friday, May 29, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka with the Rev. James Janovec concelebrating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a 6 p.m. Christian Wake service. Jack requested that as a memorial, please consider serving someone in need by buying that person lunch, a drink and $10 or support your local homeless shelter.
Jack was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Grand Island, the son of J. Temple and Theresa (Delahunty) Webb. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in the Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force beginning in September 1956 and was honorably discharged in July 1959.
On Nov. 14, 1964, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Gowan. They made Grand Island their home and celebrated their 55th anniversary last fall. Jack’s employment history included the International Harvester district office. He was self-employed with his father in the custom hay business and Webb Green House and later worked at the Farmers Home Administration during the farm crisis. He then worked with Farmers Home and FMHA Contractor for financial and appraisal services and then Equitable Savings and Loan, now Equitable Bank, for contracted services.
When his father, Temple, died in his arms נout of doors and on the ground, Jack was not yet 30 years of age; this is when Jack sculpted this sudden and sorrowful loss into his daily Christian outlook, which he carried, lived and shared for the remainder of his earthly life.
Jack shared a love of flowers with Phyllis and together they enjoyed tending to their plants and garden. Jack lived his faith by always helping others and sharing his values with his family, most especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Phyllis; their children, John (Lisa) Webb of Grand Island, James Webb of Grand Island and Barb (Scott) Fowler of Stromsburg; grandchildren Joe (Jennie) Fowler, Alex Webb, Lauren Webb, Harrison Webb, Hayden Fowler and Leighton Webb, and great granddaughter Frances Fowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.