Jack Stolle, 73, of Grand Island. passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home
02978/). Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jack was born June 4, 1946, in Grand Island, the son of Alfred and Lorrayne (Wilhelmi) Stolle.
As a lifelong resident of Grand Island, Jack attended Grand Island Senior High School. He was employed as an electrician by Ensley Electric, Affordable Electric and Heartland Electric.
Jack was united in marriage to Mary (Doud) on Oct. 28, 1967. They were blessed with three sons, Scott, Jason and Brandon.
Jack was an avid hunter, he enjoyed spending time outside maintaining his yard and felt at peace with the calm of his lily pond. He traveled extensively with his family and enjoyed seeing the world. Jack loved going to the VFW for coffee with the guys. His most recent hobbies included watching Court TV and playing games on his iPad. He adored his family and his devoted cocker spaniels.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary, of Grand Island; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Vickie Stolle of Duson, La., and Brandon and Alexandra Stolle of San Ramon, Calif.; two sisters, JoAnn Culbert of Grand Island and Elaine Wlaschin of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; a daughter-in-law, Karen Stolle of Coca, Fla.; along with numerous friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Scott Stolle.
