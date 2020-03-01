Jack Ewer, 91

OMAHA — Jack L. Ewer, 91, of Omaha died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the United Methodist Church, 702 Sycamore St., in Pleasanton, with Pastor Sueng Ho Park officiating. Interment will be in Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 15 minutes prior to the service Friday at the church.
Celebration of Life Reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Sunset Hills Baptist Church reception hall, 9416 Pacific St., Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue or VFW Post 9481 Pleasanton, c/o James Renzelman, 77459 470th Ave., Hazard, NE 68844.
Jack was born March 28, 1928, in Pleasanton to Cyril Lincoln and Ella Martha (Smith) Ewer. He grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Pleasanton High School.
Jack entered the U.S. Army on Oct. 17, 1950, and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 13, 1952. Jack was united in marriage to Alberta Ruth Bethke on June 29, 1957, in Onawa, Iowa. They returned to Azores Islands, Portugal, where they had met while he was employed by the United States Government as a Civil Servant instructing the Portuguese men on boiler maintenance.
Throughout his adult life, he also lived in Rapid City, S.D.; Boise, Idaho; Chadron; Anchorage, Alaska; Grand Forks, N.D.; Omaha and Loup City. He retired from Royal Globe Insurance Co. in Omaha, where he worked as a large mechanical equipment safety inspector.
He is survived by his wife, Alberta R. (Bethke) Ewer of Omaha; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Karra Ewer of Elkhorn and Michael and Elizabeth Ewer of Omaha; two daughters and a son-in-law, Carolyn Ewer Killion and Robert Killion of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Christine Ewer of Omaha; his grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley Amante of Loup City, Keia and Dave Jensen of Omaha, Kenneth and Amanda Ewer of Sterling, Va., Heather Ewer of Omaha and Kaylee Ewer of Omaha; a great-grandson, Soren Jensen of Omaha; and a great-granddaughter, Eliana Leigh Ewer of Sterling, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Cyril and Ella (Smith) Ewer; brothers and sisters-in-law , Frederick and Marcella (Sheckler) Ewer, Bruce and Helen (Klein) Ewer, Russel and Doris (Zimmer) Ewer, Bernard and Joan (Walt) Ewer and Duane and Clara Mae (Psota) Ewer; a sister and her two husbands, Maybelle (Ewer), Graham Coughtry and Mac Beith; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
