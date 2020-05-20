Jack Briggs, 79, of Grand Island passed away April 29, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln.
Arrangements were entrusted to All Faiths Funeral Home.
Jack was born March 10, 1941, in St. Paul to Al and Harriet (Wilson) Briggs. After high school, Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
On July 19, 2003, he was united in marriage to Betty Clifton. Jack was a member of the Navy Admirals and the VFW. He enjoyed spending time volunteering for the VA.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty; his children, Tana, Leroy, Karen (Wendall), Will, Michael and Felicia; nine grandchildren; one adoptive granddaughter; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, an infant brother and two sisters.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.