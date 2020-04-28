KEARNEY — Jack D. Bridge, 79, of Kearney, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Private family funeral services will be on Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with Pastor Melody Adams officiating.
Visitation without family present will from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Current Nebraska health related mandates restrict gatherings to 10 or less. Burial and graveside services will be conducted at Kearney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Cards can be sent to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl, 2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE 68847. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Arrangements are under the direction of Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Jack was born on Sept. 9, 1940, in North Loup to Delbert and Reatha (Manchester) Bridge. He attended North Loup High School and graduated with the class of 1958. Jack would then attend Kearney State Teachers College where he earned a bachelor’s degree.
He married his soul mate Judith A. Stewart on October 17, 1964, in Ord.
His banking career began with the National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln. He worked for several banks including: First National Bank of Kearney, First National Bank and Trust Company of Aurora, Exchange Bank in Gibbon and Kearney State Bank.
After retiring from banking Jack and his wife Judy started, owned and operated Auto Quest car lot. Jack and Judy along with Roger Blackford opened a Honda ATV dealership in Kearney called Heartland Motorsports. Later, their two sons, Greg and Brett, joined them at the business.
Jack and Judy hosted many family gatherings and holidays at their home in Kearney. Jack was especially happy when both sons relocated to Kearney to work at Heartland Motorsports with Judy and him. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their varied interests, including BMX racing, cheerleading, basketball, and dance.
Jack was a hot rod enthusiast who enjoyed building and working on cars. He loved traveling to car shows with his wife/co-pilot Judy across many states. Traveling with family and friends to car shows was a passion of his. Jack was blessed to have many wonderful friends. Every Friday night Jack and Judy met with their “car group” to go out for dinner and ice cream. His family looked up to him as a role model and mentor. He was a trusted advisor to his sons and grandchildren for nearly any project they were working on. Jack’s contagious smile will be in the hearts of his family forever.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kearney, National Street Rod Association, Goodguys Rod and Custom Association, KKOA Kustom Kemps of America, and Nebraska Rod & Custom Association.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy Bridge of Kearney; two children and their spouses, Greg and Deb Bridge of Kearney and Brett and Jen Bridge of Kearney; sister, Ginger Sorenson and her husband, LaVern, of Pasco, Wash.; four grandchildren: Aaron, Emily, Noah and Maddie Bridge; brother-in-law, Jim Stewart and his wife, MaryAnn; nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Bridge and Reatha (Bridge) Miller.