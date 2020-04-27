KEARNEY — Jack D. Bridge, 79, of Kearney died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Private family funeral services will be on Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney, with Pastor Melody Adams officiating. Burial and graveside services will be conducted at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation without family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Current Nebraska health-related mandates restrict gatherings to 10 or less In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Cards can be sent to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl, 2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE 68847.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.