Isidore N. “Diz” Grudzinski, 89, of Grand Island passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors provided by the United States Army. The Rev. Marty Egging is officiating. There will be a Mass and Celebration of Life at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at a future date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Isidore Grudzinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.