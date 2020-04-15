Isidore N. “Diz” Grudzinski, 89, of Grand Island passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
A private graveside service is to be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City, with military honors provided by the United States Army. The Rev. Marty Egging is officiating. There will be a Mass and Celebration of Life at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at a future date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
“Diz” was born April 4, 1931, to Anton and Anna (Moraczewski) Grudzinski in Paplin, rural Sherman County. He attended country school through the eighth grade.
On May 21, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann (Sekutera) at St. Josaphat’s Church in Loup City. To this union, two children were born. The couple made their home in Loup City until 1998, when they retired to Grand Island.
Diz proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, reaching the rank of Corporal. In civilian life, he worked at several different jobs including a utility pole processing plant in South Dakota. In Loup City he worked as a farmhand, at a service station, a tavern, the Farwell Irrigation District when Sherman Dam was being built, and the Loup City Creamery, before beginning work at New Holland in Grand Island. He worked there for 25 years, retiring in 1991.
He had an excellent sense of humor and liked to have fun. Diz had many friends and was mostly known for his outgoing personality and his telling of stories. His friends and family members all had to hear the story of “Charlie B” (at least once). Diz was one of those guys who loved to talk. He was “very friendly” and could never make it through a social outing without meeting someone he knew and stopping to visit a while. At his jobs, he was known for his Polish phrases and his fellow employees at New Holland all knew what “Yea kuka hauney” meant (“Oh my gosh” or “Oh my goodness”). He had conversations with many strangers who became his friends.
Diz liked listening to Polka music, especially enjoying the “Big Joe Polka Show” and “The Bohemians” on Sunday morning radio and “Mollie B Polka Party” on TV. Yet, there was only one thing he liked better than listening to Polka music, and that was dancing to Polkas and Waltzes. He was an excellent dancer and spent many weekends dancing the night away with his wife, Shirley.
Diz loved playing cards for fun, namely Ten Point Pitch, and was never afraid to shoot the moon, whether he had the cards to do it or not (he relied upon his partners for help). So, if you were his partner, you would either win big, or lose big! After Shirley passed away, he was a fixture at the Grand Island Senior Center, where he enjoyed cards and camaraderie with his newfound friends.
In Grand Island, he was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and previously in Loup City, a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. He was also a member of American Legion Post 100 and the Knights of Columbus.
He was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed attending his grandkids’ school and sporting events, and made sure his grandsons knew how to change the oil and do routine maintenance on their cars. “Papa Diz” loved entertaining his great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memories are daughter, Deb (George) Lawson of Grand Island; son, Mike (Michelle) Grudzinski of Maryville, Mo.; four grandsons, McLain (Holly) Dorsey of Eagle, Jad (Whitney) Dorsey of Lincoln, Morgan (Heather) Grudzinski of Raleigh, N.C., and Marcus Grudzinski of Maryville, Mo.; stepgrandson, Merritt (Amber) Lawson of Kearney; great-grandchildren, Mia and Nova Dorsey of Eagle and Camden and Daxton Dorsey of Lincoln; as well as his brother, Tony, of Troy, Mich.
Diz was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley, in 2009; and precious granddaughter, Gina Dorsey, in 1996. Also, by his parents and eight of his nine siblings, Stephen, Martha Ciemnoczolowski, Clarence, Sally Lonowski, Wanda, Benny, Louise and Lorraine Bellairs.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Grand Generation Center or Blessed Sacrament Church.
