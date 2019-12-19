Isabella “Bella” Jean Foster, 25, of Grand Island died Dec. 16, 2019, at her home.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Sodtown Cemetery. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate.
Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Bella was born on June 23, 1994, in Grand Island to Alan and Deidre (Hartley) Foster. She grew up in the Grand Island and Cairo areas. She attended Jefferson Elementary School and graduated from Centura High School.
She was a member of the Centura cheer, choir and the Girl Scout Troop of Boelus. Bella enjoyed music and playing her guitar, movies, party planning, board games, animals and time with friends. She will be remembered for her practical jokes and her contagious smile.
Bella is survived by her parents, Alan (Karen) Foster of Grand Island and Deidre (Bennie) Robbins-Foster of Garden City, Kan.; brother, Tim (Sorya) Foster of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Alva (Phyllis) Foster; great-grandparents, Merel (Gertrude) Evans, Ernest Hartley and Paul (Mertle) Hartley; great-great-grandparents, Frank (Isabel) Brungardt.