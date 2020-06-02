Isaac Speece, 11

FRIEND — Isaac John Speece was born Sept. 15, 2008, in Hastings to Brett and Jill (Maiwald) Speece and went to his heavenly home Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Friend at the age of 11.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Friend Public Schools with Pastor Michelle Kanzaki officiating. Pallbearers are Colton Maiwald, Jackson Speece, Elly Speece and Heath Maiwald. Honorary pallbearers are all his fifth-grade classmates.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with family receiving relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home in Friend. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation for all-inclusive playground equipment.
Isaac was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cordova, attended Friend Public Schools and was ready to enter sixth grade this fall. He enjoyed attending school with his classmates, spending time outdoors, going for walks and ranger rides. Isaac loved watching bubbles and reading books of all kinds. He had a contagious smile and unforgettable laugh that could be heard echoing the halls of the school.
Isaac is survived by his parents, Brett and Jill Speece of Friend; his grandparents, Marion Maiwald of Harlan, Iowa, Susan Maiwald of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Anita Speece and friend, Steve Brown, of Omaha; his great-grandmother, Marguerite “Dee” George of Grand Island; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Todd W. Speece; and his great-grandparents, John and Bertha Smith, Pauline and Matthew Maiwald, Roy and Katherine Speece and Raymond George.