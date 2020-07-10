Irene Clara Heider was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, while residing in skilled care at Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th, in Grand Island, followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. The committal will be at Westlawn Cemetery immediately following the service. CDC guidelines will be observed.
Irene recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. She was born June 17, 1918, to Ferdinand and Clara (Dankert) Heider. She grew up in Grand Island, attending District 28, Trinity Lutheran School and Grand Island Senior High School, graduating in the Class of 1938.
She worked as a housekeeper for the Reinhardt Quandt family. Irene moved to Los Angeles to work for the Occidental Life Insurance Company, beginning as a photographer, then as manager. She retired in 1979 and returned to Grand Island.
Irene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Lutheran Laymen’s League. Irene and her sister, Evelyn, would often visit shut-ins and nursing homes to sing for them, sharing God’s love. She regularly attended worship services held at the Good Samaritan Society. Irene would want you to know that God loves you!
Irene is survived by two sisters, Alice Weber of Grand Island and Anne Bandemere of Nevada City, Calif.; one brother, Daniel, of Whittier, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Clara; sister, Evelyn Peterson; and brothers, Herman, Raymond, Elmer and Herbert.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School, Heartland Lutheran High School or the Lutheran Hour Ministries in lieu of flowers. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.