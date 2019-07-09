DODGE CITY, Kan. — Inez Louise (Walton) Stoltz, 82, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Dodge City, Kan., with her son by her side.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Naponee Cemetery in Naponee, with Dr. Justin Hayes presiding.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8. Memorials are suggested to Pet Miracle Network of Dodge City in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Inez was born on March 23, 1937, in Keenesburg, Colo., the daughter of Russell and Marguerite (Corfman) Walton.
She was married to Raymond E. Stoltz on April 28, 1956, in Phillipsburg, Kan. Raymond passed away on Feb. 8, 1996. To this marriage, they had four children, Brenda, Cathy, Daniel and Eugenia.
Inez is survived by her children, Brenda and Bruce Giessel of Dodge City, Kan., Daniel and Tillie Stoltz of Dodge City, Cathy Skalka of Deweese and Eugenia Stoltz of Newton. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 13 stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 24 stepgreat-grandchildren; her sister, Flora Meester of Grand Island; and her brother, Garth Walton of Holdrege.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Marguerite Walton, and a brother, Gary Walton.