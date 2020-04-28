BROKEN BOW — Ina Jean Blauhorn Giles, 92, passed away April 19, 2020, in Broken Bow.
Ina Jean was born Oct. 7, 1927, on a farm near Palmer to William and Anna (Otto) Blauhorn.
She attended a rural K-8 school and graduated from Archer High School. During Ina Jean’s youth she was a member of the country church, Zion Evangelical Church later becoming the United Methodist Church, where her Godly principles were formed guiding her throughout life. After high school Ina Jean moved to Grand Island and worked in Hesteds Department Store as a clerk and office secretary.
While living in Grand Island she met Charles R. Giles of Elsmere, at a dance. People bragged that they were good dancing partners and the courtship began. Ina Jean and Charles married in the Archer Evangelical United Brethren Church on March 12, 1950. They made their life-long home in Broken Bow.
Four children were born to this union: Gene Giles, wife Jane of Alliance, Jimmy Giles, deceased; Randy Giles of San Diego Calif.; and Sally Giles of Denver, Colo. Ina Jean was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Nicholas Giles, wife, Michelle, and children, Kaitlyn, twins Karter and Khloe of Lincoln; Lucas Giles, wife, Natalie, and son, Lucas Jr. of Summerset, S.D.; and Zachary Eskridge, wife, Ashlei, and son, Jack of Austin, Texas.
Ina Jean dedicated her life to God, family and community. She truly was a domestic goddess driving kids to and from school, sewing, gardening, canning and always home-cooked meals. She would send her kids/grandkids greeting cards and packages of goodies. The home was continually decorated for every season and every holiday. Ina Jean enjoyed music and loved to sing, playing the radio all day long. She never missed phone calls to her children including the very day of her passing.
Ina Jean was a member of the Broken Bow United Methodist Church, receiving her 75-year member recognition pin in 2017. She was also a long time member of UMW Eve Circle. She enjoyed participating in the Samaritan’s Christmas Shoebox gift giving and served the local community by gathering donations for the Red Cross, the Food Pantry and making calls for the bloodmobile drive.
A great joy of Ina Jean’s was being a member of several bridge clubs as well as having friends over for coffee and conversation. She was devoted to the annual Thompson Addition neighborhood picnic, attended numerous local events over the years including the One Box Pheasant Hunt house parties and women’s events. She was recognized in 2017 for her attendance at every Ladies Luncheon since the One Box began in the 1960s.
Ina Jean is survived by three children, three grandsons and great-grandchildren, as well as a brother, Orville Blauhorn and wife, Barbara, of Palmer; and a sister, Edna (Blauhorn) Shull of Central City; and many nieces and nephews.
Ina Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; infant son, Jimmy; daughter-in-law, Marcy; two infant sisters; brothers, Ervin Blauhorn and Elmer Blauhorn; and sisters, Dorothy (Blauhorn) Sharvin and Mildred (Blauhorn) Scarsborough.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women’s Eve Circle, 1000 S. 3rd Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822 or Broken Bow Food Pantry, 1100 S. 6th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822.