BASSETT — Imogene Marie Kolar, 88, of Bassett passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home.
A private family inurnment will be held in Hillside Cemetery at Wolbach. A lunch will be held at noon Wednesday, June 24, at the Wolbach Community Center. Pastor Glenda Pearson will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Imogene was born Aug. 17, 1931, southwest of Spalding, the seventh of nine children to Albert and Inez (Kinney) Trosper. She attended various country schools in Greeley County before graduating from Wolbach High School in 1948. Imogene went on to teach in schools for a year and a half before marrying Earl F. Kolar on Dec. 24, 1949. Three children were born near Wolbach as they were farming at the time: Danny Joe, Jean Marie and Jeri Lou.
Imogene went back to teaching in 1960 under a special permit in various Howard County country schools. She completed her bachelor’s degree in 1970, with endorsements in social studies and art. She started teaching in St. Paul in 1968.
Earl and Imogene moved to California in 1987 and she taught in the Rialto School District for seven years. She received her master’s degree while teaching in California. Imogene retired from teaching in 1994. They moved back to Nebraska, living in Lincoln, Geneva, O’Neill and settling in Bassett, where she spent the rest of her life. She was a teacher to many students, but especially enjoyed helping her children and grandchildren and encouraging their art talents.
Imogene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, past member of the Nebraska Teachers Association, California Teachers Association, Eastern Star, University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Ladies Circle of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Jean Kolar of Lincoln; daughters and son-in-law, Jean James of Bassett and Jeri Lou and Steven Pedersen of Sutherland; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild, Hazel Marie Schneider; a sister, Eleanor Perry of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Jerry LaBranch and Glen Kolar; and a sister-in-law, Helen Kolar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Inez; husband, Earl; grandson, Joseph F. Pedersen; brothers, Reynold, Norbert, Max, Thomas and Dean Trosper; and sisters, Gilda Luft and Joyce LaBranch.