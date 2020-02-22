ORD — Illa Fay Rybin, 89, of Ord passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Ord City Cemetery. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Illa Fay was born Aug. 13, 1930, in the rural area of Ord to Lewis and Della (Berely) Jobst. She attended Brace school near Ord and graduated in 1948 from Ord High School, where she was a member of the band.
Illa Fay received her normal training and taught school until 1951. On June 20, 1951, she was united in marriage to Marvin J. Rybin at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. The couple made their first home on Marvin’s family farm west of Ord. In 1956, they moved to Southern California. Illa Fay worked for Anaheim Credit Bureau and as a dispatcher for a trucking company.
Upon Marvin’s job transfer in 1976, they relocated to Longview, Wash. While in Washington, Illa Fay volunteered as a tutor at a local school for many years. In 1997, the couple returned to Ord.
Illa Fay did a lot of sewing and crafts and enjoyed having a table at the local craft shows. She was a member of the Ord First United Methodist Church, the Foresters, Ladies of the Elks and Elks RV Club. Marvin and Illa Fay enjoyed traveling in the RV; camping and fishing with the club; and cruising to Alaska and Hawaii.
Survivors include nephews, Art Rybin and Marsha, Alan Weaver, Monte Weaver and Arlene, Dean Weaver and Angie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marvin, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2017.