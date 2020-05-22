Ikuko “Ann” Curtis, 90, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Cremation has been held. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate the mass. A private family burial will be held following mass at the Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament.
Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering. All COVID-19 guidelines along with social distancing will be followed. The family will not be greeting the public. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Ikuko (Yasuoka) Curtis was born April 3, 1930, in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, Japan, to Kano and Yoshiko (Takemoto) Yasuoka. She grew up and attended school in Hagi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan.
She met Anton Loyd Curtis while he was in the Army, stationed in Japan. They were married on Sept. 25, 1961, in Hakozaki, Japan. They lived in Grand Island most of their married life. Three children were born: Francis, Mary and Anthony. Ann worked as a food processor, seamstress, housewife and, most importantly, saikō na okasan! She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she performed volunteer work. Her colorful flower garden was her passion.
Survivors include her husband, Anton (Tony) Curtis of Grand Island; son, Francis Curtis of Salem, Ore; daughter, Mary Curtis and husband, Todd Daringer, of Lincoln; son, Anthony (Tony) Curtis and wife, Lora, of Lincoln; granddaughters, Jenna, Emma and Rose Curtis; sister, Ritsuko “Mary” Liljedahl and husband, Ronald, of Clinton, Md.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Chizu Miller; and brother, Isao Yanomaru.