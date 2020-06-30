Hunter Hawthorne, 21

BENNINGTON — Hunter Philip Hawthorne, 21, of Bennington, died from an accidental drowning Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Omaha.
Memorial services will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel in Omaha.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m.
Hunter was born Feb. 27, 1999, in Central City, to Jason and Danielle (McClure) Hawthorne.
He attended Crestridge Elementary, Beveridge Middle School and Burke High School in Omaha. He participated in track and cross country, graduating in 2017. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts, achieving the Life Scout Award. He had attended Metro Community College in Omaha and was to begin classes at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall.
Some of Hunter’s interests were camping, fishing, gaming, watching movies and enjoying time with his boxer, Dixie, and his bearded dragon, Zeus. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his family at Geno’s. But, above all he treasured the adventures he shared with his mom on their many travels to fun and exciting places. They had a very close and special relationship.
Hunter is survived by his parents, Danielle Hawthorne of Bennington and Jason Hawthorne of Tucson, Ariz. Other survivors include his grandparents, Tom and Hanna Hawthorne of Central City, and Dan and Stephanie McClure of Plattsmouth; aunts, Jessica Borchers and her children, Hayden and Hayes, Annie Hawthorne and her daughter, Raelyn of Central City, and Carolee McClure of Tulsa, Okla.; great-grandfathers, Ron Hawthorne and Dale Hedges of Central City; as well as many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Philip and Bernardine (Bolling) Hedges, Jeanette Hawthorne, Glenn and Edna McClure, all of Central City, and Ben and Monica Zoucha of Clarks.