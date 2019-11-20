Howard A. Springsguth, 73, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Howard was born on Feb. 22, 1946, at Grand Island, the son of Wilbur and Geraldene (Weiler) Springsguth.
Following graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Howard began employment with Sorensen’s Body Shop. For the next 31 years, Howard lent his talent and knowledge to refinishing many local cars.
He was a member of the Platt Duetsche and past secretary of the Izaak Walton League. After his father’s death, he cared for his mother until her death in 2008. He was blessed to have spent the last few years in the loving care of the staff at Lakeview Care Center. Howard appreciated all that they did for him and loved the staff as family.
Survivors include his children, James (Debrah Lausier-Springsguth) Springsguth of Watertown, Wis., and Deborah Texley of Palmer; sister, Cecelia (Richard) Herrington of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
