CENTRAL CITY — Howard Creston Lenhart, 82, of Central City, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City with Pastor Doug McHargue officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City. Private family inurnment will take place at the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the United Presbyterian Church in Central City, as well as to Howard’s family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Howard was born on Dec. 21, 1938, to Ralph and Helen (Stevens) Lenhart in Cresson, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Pennsylvania and state of New York. Howard served in the United States Air Force for four years.
He then married Darlene Tschetter on Jan. 3, 1960, in Bellevue. After marriage, he lived in Bellevue, Orleans, and Central City. He helped his wife raise 23 foster babies while they lived in Bellevue.
Howard opened his own barbershop in Orleans in 1970, and in 1971, he opened one in Central City. He then began helping on farms in the Central City area until 1977 when he began working for the State of Nebraska as a driver’s license examiner. He would work there until 2003 when he retired, but he continued to cut hair part time for many years following his retirement.
During retirement, Howard enjoyed helping others and getting to travel with his wife, Darlene. He was a wonderful son-in-law to Ed and Sue Tschetter as well.
He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, telling jokes, writing poems, traveling and just having fun. He especially enjoyed playing the slot machines and demolition derbies. He won his last demo derby at the age of 60 years old. He also enjoyed driving the bus for the Senior Center, having coffee and giving the women at the Senior Center a hard time. He had a special place in his heart for his “Tabitha Angels.”
Howard loved God, his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Central City; one son, Kip and Sheila Lenhart of Central City; a daughter, Terra Lenhart of O’Neill; one brother, Bob and Teri Lenhart of Veneta, Oregon; one brother-in-law, Melroy and Gilda Tschetter of St. Joe, Michigan; five grandchildren, Kameron, Creston, Kolby, Brooke and AJ; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn; special friends, Janice Tschetter of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Sid Buller of Meadow Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sandra Marie; one brother; and two sisters.