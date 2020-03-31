SCOTIA — Howard Last, 84, of Scotia went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after complications of a heart condition. He passed away surrounded by his family at his home.
In consideration of the COVID-19 Restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Howard was born March 26, 1935, to Roy and Anne (Aird) Last in Cobalt, Ontario, Canada.
On May 6, 1959, Howard married Lucy Penney in Buchans, Newfoundland, Canada. Following their marriage they began their married life living in many places all across Canada and the United States, as Howard had a career in mining for 45 years.
Howard and Lucy moved to Scotia to be closer to family where they purchased the “Happy Jacks Z Bar” with their daughter, Valerie, and son-in-law, Steven Goldfish. Howard also worked for the Village of Scotia for 18 years.
Howard loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing and traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lucy, of Scotia; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kathy Last of Vancouver, Wash; two daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie and Steven Goldfish of Fort Smith, Ark., and Lori and Ben Edwards of Scotia; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael Last; and a sister, Diane Last both of Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Amanda; and a brother, Albert.
Howard was highly respected by everyone he met and always had the happiest smile on his face.