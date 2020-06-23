Herbert W. “Herb” Mettenbrink, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Memorial services and a celebration of Herb’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. A private burial of ashes will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
