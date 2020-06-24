Herbert W. “Herb” Mettenbrink, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Memorial services and a celebration of Herb’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. A private burial of ashes will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Navy and Grand Island Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrange-
ments.
Herb was born Feb. 23, 1940, in Grand Island, the son of Walter and Hazel (Neubert) Mettenbrink. He grew up in Grand Island, receiving his education in Grand Island and Chapman, graduating from Chapman High School in 1958.
He entered the United States Navy in December 1958, and was honorably discharged Dec. 17, 1962. On April 23, 1961, Herb married Gloria Shalberg and three children were born to this union. The marriage ended after 20 years. On July 11, 1982, Herb married Mary Martinez and acquired six stepdaughters.
He was employed by New Holland in Lexington and then in Grand Island for 30 years, before retiring in 1995.
Herb was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He was a lifelong Husker fan and enjoyed playing golf, camping, hunting and fishing. When his children were home, he coached Little League baseball. During harvest he liked to help his relatives in the fields. He and Mary also enjoyed traveling to Yuma, Ariz., in the winters.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Wendy and Mike Bates of Norman, Okla., Todd and Cathy Mettenbrink of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Troy Mettenbrink of Grand Island; his stepdaughters and their husbands, Maxine and Rod Berry of Loomis, Alice and Tim Speak of Lexington, Mary and Jeff Steele of Lyndon, Ill., Pat and Rod Ridenour of Holdrege, Carm and Robert Hinrichs of Bruning, and Angela and John Fritton of Lexington; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Harlan and Mary Mettenbrink of Wimberly, Texas, and Roger and Becky Mettenbrink of Grand Island; a sister, Ruth McGee of Grand Island; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Mettenbrink; his parents; a grandson, Jason Bates; and a brother-in-law, Dennis McGee.
Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Cancer Foundation.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.