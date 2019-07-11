FARWELL — Henry J. Koperski, 80, of Farwell died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Fullerton Care and Rehabilitation Center in Fullerton, just a few days short of his 81st birthday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. The Revs. Matthew Koperski and Rayappa Konka will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell, with graveside military honors by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.
Visitation will be one hour before time of services at the church. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Henry was born on July 15, 1938, at Farwell, the son of John and Rose (Robak) Koperski.
He is survived by his wife, Rose of St. Paul, and siblings, Pete, Agnes, JoAnn, John, Ben, Marie and Sally.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Fullerton Care & Rehabilitation Center or to the family’s choice.
