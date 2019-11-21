LOUP CITY — Henrietta D. Kuszak, 89, of Loup City, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Charles Torpey will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. recitation of the rosary. Memorials are suggested to the Kuszak family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Henrietta’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.