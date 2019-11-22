Henrietta Kuszak, 89

LOUP CITY — Henrietta D. Kuszak, 89, of Loup City died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Charles Torpey will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the church with a 7 p.m. recitation of the Rosary at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Kuszak family or donor's choice.
Henrietta (Michalski) Kuszak was born Feb. 6, 1930, on a farm near Loup City to Michael and Theresa (Swanek) Michalski. At the age of 13 she worked on the farm taking care of babies and small children.
On Aug. 16, 1949, she married Dominic Kuszak at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rockville. To this union four children were born; Karen (who died of cancer in 1987), David, Marlene and Mike. Dominic passed away on May 26, 1960, at the Veterans Hospital in Grand Island.
On Oct. 6, 1962, she married Edwin Kuszak at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. To this union two children were born; Tammy and Kevin.
When the children graduated, she went to work for Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City in the housekeeping and laundry department. She worked for Rose Lane for 16 years.
On May 1, 2000, Edwin had a stroke so she quit working to take care of him. At that time, they moved from the farm to Loup City. Edwin entered Rose Lane Nursing Home in February 2009. In April 2009 she went to work for the Sherman County Senior Center. Edwin passed away on March 20, 2010.
Henrietta loved to sew, making most of the children’s clothing; including brides’ and bridesmaids’ dresses. She was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church; St. Josaphat’s Altar and Sodality.
Henrietta is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Marlene and Mike Rowley of St. Paul and Tammy and Pat Blodgett of Central City; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dave Kuszak and special friend, Karen Ingram of North Loup, Mike and Sherie Kuszak of Loup City, and Kevin and Tricia Kuszak of Loup City; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Virgil Michalski, Dennis and Roseanne Michalski and Richard and Jan Michalski; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Maxine and Ken Faucher, Renee and Dean Flyr and Diane and Vernon Hilbers; a brother-in-law, Harry Kuszak; and two sisters-in-law, Margie Kuszak and Gertie Kuszak.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Dominic and Edwin; a daughter, Karen; twp grandsons, Jason Kuszak and Jeremy Kuszak; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Ernestine and Arnold Palu, Marcella and Ted Palu, Norma Kuszak; and a brother Eldren Michalski.