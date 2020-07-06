DANNEBROG — Helen W. Swanson, 95, of Dannebrog, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Pastors Donnie Halbgewachs and Rob Pearson will officiate. Interment will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. More details will follow.

