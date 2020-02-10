SCOTIA — Helen Geraldine Roy, 89, of Scotia died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. Rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
