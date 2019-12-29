Helen Pohl, 86

HAMPTON — Hampton resident Helen Elaine Pohl, 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate.
Memorials may be given to the family for memorials to be established at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Helen was born July 3, 1933, in Aurora, Neb., to Jonathan and Zelma (Main) Reardon. Helen graduated from Aurora High School in 1951. She married Wallace Wayne Pohl on Oct. 28, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton; he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2010.
Helen and Wallace farmed southeast of Hampton. She worked side by side with her husband in all aspects of the farming operation. In 1986, Helen and her family opened the Heartland Antique Mall in Grand Island. She was noted for her insightful knowledge with regards to antiques and was rarely puzzled by inquiries from curious customers. Helen was devoted to her family and loved family gatherings, especially July Fourth celebrations with “Wow!” fireworks.
Helen served two terms as president of the Women’s Missionary League in Lincoln and was on the board of the Girl Scouts in Grand Island as well as the Grand Island Downtown Development Board.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wallace Wayne Pohl; and a daughter, Kathryn Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Pohl of Grand Island; a son-in-law, Gary Johnson of Aurora; two grandchildren and their spouses,, Braden and Gabby Johnson of Lincoln and Christa Johnson of Denver; a sister, Dorothy Hanway of Lincoln; and a sister-in-law, Lois Brennan of Exeter, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.