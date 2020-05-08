NORTH PLATTE — Helen L. Lilly, 79, of North Platte passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Great Plains Health.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, with the Rev. Irving Jennings officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Monday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Helen was born Feb. 9, 1941, to Evelyn Mae Wipf and Harold E. Maron in Mitchell, S.D. She attended grade school at Sherman, S.D., and later graduated from Parkston High School in 1960. Helen’s mother passed away in October 1955 from cancer. She and her younger brothers, Larry Maron and Dale Diamond, moved to Parkston, S.D., to live with their grandparents.
Helen married Richard D. Lilly on April 1, 1962, in Gering. They moved to North Platte later that year. To this union three children were born: Terry of Grand Island, Donna of Arnold and David of Hastings.
She was a devoted mother and wife. She taught Sunday school for many years at First Baptist Church. Helen helped at Cody Elementary school in the PTA. She helped her husband, Richard, deliver mail as a rural carrier. For many years she was a creative person with ceramics and made many homemade afghans. She would do anything for anyone when they asked.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Terry and Renee Lilly of Grand Island, Donna and Jeff Corbin of Arnold and David Lilly of Hastings; grandchildren, Tiffany Paxton and special friend, Jeremy Otzel of North Platte, Ashley and Kyle Boysen of Grand Island and Matthew Corbin of Arnold; two great-grandchildren, Noah Jett Paxton of North Platte and Emmie Rose Boysen of Grand Island.
Other survivors include her stepgrandchildren, Christopher Boroff of Grand Island, Janelle Corbin of Nashville, Tenn., Jesse and Alyssa Corbin of Arnold and Shawn and Brandi Corbin of Arnold; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Avery, Aubrey, Aden and Axten Corbin of Arnold; and Helen’s half-brothers, Robert and Londa Maron of Scottsbluff and Richard and Susan Maron of Silver Lake, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who passed away in December 2004; two brothers, Dale Diamond and Larry Maron; parents, Evelyn (Wipf) Carlson and Harold Maron; grandparents, Jennie and Luman Olds.
Memorials can be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com.