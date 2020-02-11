Helen Lane, 89

LINCOLN — Helen Laurene Lane, 89, of Lincoln died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Wood River.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Helen was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Shelton to her parents, Frank Lane and Theresa Mullen. She lived for many years in San Diego, Calif., where she excelled in her career as an accountant.
Helen decided to return home for a second career helping her mom and auntie with the family farm. The three of them worked hard to keep the farm going that had been in the family for a couple of generations. Her auntie passed away and her mom died in a tragic car accident. Helen continued to toil on her own. Unfortunately, some very unscrupulous and immoral people who didn’t have enough farmland already took Helen’s. She did the right thing and retained a lawyer, but guess what? He was just as corrupt. So, she never got her family land back.
Helen then began her third career spending all her time in the state law library in the State Capitol Building. She wrote her own legal briefs and case documents. She eventually won a judgment for malpractice against her lawyer for a substantial amount. But guess what? She never saw a dime. He hid all his assets. But all along Helen kept her Catholic faith and knew she would be rewarded someday. That day has come!
She is survived by her friends, John and Despina Kazas, Sophia Kazas, Stella and John Kalogeras, George Kazas, Marianna and Steve Hurst, Mike and Cat Kazas, and Angela and Bob Grenier, and all their kids, whom Helen truly enjoyed being around and watching grow up. She has been a part of our big Greek family for over 30 years, and she was one of us.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theresa Mullen and Frank Lane; her auntie, Mary Mullen, and many other Mullens from the Wood River/Shelton area.
We would like to give our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care they have given Helen over the years.