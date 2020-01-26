OMAHA — Helen May Gronewold, 76, of Omaha died Jan. 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Helen May Dukelow was born in Austin, Minn., on Oct. 23, 1943, the second of four daughters, to the Rev. Howard B. and Ruth Dukelow.
Helen graduated from Missouri Valley High School, where she met, and later married Keith D. “Doc” Obrecht. The couple had five children, Delaine Scott, Jayson Boyd and Melissa Dawn (Eric Keith and Brent Ansel died in infancy).
The family made its home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, until 1976, when they relocated to Grand Island. Helen worked at JCPenney in the 1980s. She and “Doc” divorced in 1986.
In 1990, Helen married Keith Gronewold in Grand Island. She worked at Commercial National Bank and later at Bosselman Pump & Pantry.
In 1996, they moved to Eustis, where she would work at Gas N Shop and Pump & Pantry in Cozad and H&J Grocery in Eustis.
Keith passed away in 2017.
Helen enjoyed quilting, cooking, games and puzzles and spending time with her grandkids. She was a 36-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
She is survived by her children, Delaine Scott Obrecht of Denver, Colo., Jayson (Karen) Obrecht of Kearney, and Melissa (Tom) Duffy of Omaha; grandchildren, Stephanie Spurlock (KJ), Jacob, Nathan and Kaitlyn Obrecht, Alec Johnson and Henry Duffy; great-granddaughter, Bailey Spurlock; and siblings, Kate Dukelow, Mary (John) Rhoton and Margaret VanHouten.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two children.