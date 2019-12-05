Helen L. Campos, 69, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Grand Island Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island.
Private family inurnment will be scheduled at a later date.
Helen was born Oct. 20, 1950, at Rock Island, Ill., to Robert D. and Catherine M. Wade. She grew up in Rock Island, Ill.
Helen was united in marriage to Arthur Campos on Sept. 5, 1980, at Grand Island. After that the couple lived in Grand Island.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Schomer of Lincoln, Glenn Schomer of Fort Myers, Fla., Katherine Schomer and Moses Campos of Grand Island, Cora Dunham and Billy Wade of Omaha, Robert C. Wade of Missouri and Freida Unterscheidt of Rock Island, Ill.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; little brother, George; Michael Campos and Arthur Campos.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online sharing and condolences may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.