Helen Barbara “Bobbie” Kaliff, 91, of Grand Island died Nov. 24, 2019, at CHI Skilled Care in Grand Island, with family and friends by her side.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Lisa Ewald and Pastor Mark Hartley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
The family will meet friends during the viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Bobbie was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Columbus, Ga., the daughter of Carson and Jessie Crabtree. She was raised in Columbus and attended school there and at the off-campus center of the University of Georgia, also in Columbus.
She married William J. Kaliff on Dec. 17, 1949. They spent the first several years of their marriage in the service and were stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Riley, Kan., and two tours of duty in Japan. After retiring from the military, they moved to York, Neb., which was Bill’s home.
In 1964, they moved to Grand Island and lived here the rest of their lives. They were married 61 years when Bill passed away in 2011.
Bobbie volunteered for many years at St. Francis Medical Auxiliary and received the honorary lifetime member award and Volunteer of the Year. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and had previously been very active in the first youth fellowship organization at the church. She was a former AOK Lady and was in several bridge clubs. She was a 50-year member of the third Wednesday Book Club and also a member of the first Wednesday Book Club. She was a member of Riverside Golf Club and the Grand Island Saddle Club.
Survivors include one son, William Steven Kaliff (Suzann) of Jackson, N.J.; daughters Melanie Bachman (Max) of Grand Island and Heather Derr (David) of York; four grandchildren, Grant (Becki) Bachman of Grand Island, Anthony (Jessica) Derr of Parker, Colo., Danielle Bachman of Lincoln, and Melissa Kaliff (Paul Buszko) of Easton, Pa.; four great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Brynlee, Griffey and Gillian Bachman of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kaliff; her parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the Presbyterian Church Organ Fund, St. Croix Hospice or the donor’s choice.