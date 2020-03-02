CENTRAL CITY — Hayes Bryan Springer peacefully passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Karl Larson officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later in Hayes’ name. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Hayes was born Feb. 27, 2020, in Omaha to Zachery and Whitney (Bowman) Springer. Zach and Whitney were able to spend some precious moments with their son.
Hayes is survived by his parents, Zach and Whitney Springer of Central City; a sister and brother, Indie and Jaxon Springer of Central City; his grandparents, Paul and Shelly Bowman of Hampton and Brad and Michelle Springer of Grand Island; his great-grandparents, Chuck and Terri Bowman of Fullerton, Judy Sonderup of Fullerton and Marilyn Eihusen of Grand Island; an aunt, Madi Bowman of Lincoln, and an aunt and uncle, Katie and Jake Boston of Kearney.
Hayes was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Lee Sonderup, Larry Hawthorne, Virgil Eihusen and Mary and Melvin Springer.