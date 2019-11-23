Harvey G. Johnson, 81, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home in Grand Island.
Services are pending and more details will appear later. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
