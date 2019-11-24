Harvey G. Johnson, 81, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home.
It was Harvey’s wish to be cremated. There will be no visitation. Family will be having a private service in Greeley.
Harvey G. Johnson was born Sept. 11, 1938, at Winger, Minn., to Hjalmer A. and Turine (Dale) Johnson.
Harvey graduated from high school at McIntosh, Minn., in 1956. He started working for J.O Tiegen Construction out of Princeton, Minn., in 1956.
He was in the United States Army from Sept. 26, 1961, to Sept. 26, 1963. While in the service he earned the Good Conduct Medal.
He then went back to work for Tiegen Construction. Harvey then went to Consumers Public Power District at York in February 1965. Consumers merged with other power districts and ended up Nebraska Public Power District in 1970. Harvey retired in 1995.
He married Helen Berryman at the Greeley United Methodist Church on June 12, 1965. Harvey lived in York until 2005, when he moved to Grand Island.
Harvey is survived by his daughter, Heather Weldon of York; sister, MaryAnn (Robert) Jacobson of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Marci Berryman of Grand Island; nieces, Darlene Johnson, Geri (Chuck) Frank, Julie Miller, Kendra (James) Washington, Kiffany (Dave) Conner and Heidi (Brian) Smuthy; nephews, Jeff (Kim) Johnson, John (Gary) Johnson, Kenneth (Keri) Johnson, Mike Jacobson, Randy Jacobson and Jim (Saiful) Berryman; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; son-in-law, Chad; brothers and their wives, Kenneth, Allen (Anna), Kermit, Emery (Julie) and Hjalmer Jr.; sister-in-law and her husband, LeeAnn (Gene) Dulitz; brothers-in-law, LaGene and EmRaye Berryman; a niece, Turine Johnson; and a nephew, Shawn Berryman.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.