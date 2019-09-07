Harvey L. Evans, 68, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
To honor Harvey’s wishes, cremation was chosen. The family will be greeting friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Following the visitation there will be a gathering of family and friends at the White Horse Tavern.
Harvey was born on Sept. 15, 1950, at Crosby, N.D., the son of Robert and Phyllis (Dennis) Evans. Harvey returned to Grand Island in 1995. He worked in construction his entire life and was employed with Longfellow Foundations Inc. as a crane operator superintendent at the time of his death.
On Dec. 31, 1998, Harvey married Rachael (Dixon) Watkins in Hastings.
He was a member of the American Legion, Central City Eagles and the Elks. His enjoyments included camping and collecting eagles, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those who will cherish Harvey’s memory include his wife, Rachael; children, Michelle (Ryan) Dibbern, Tamiee (Mike) Palu, Tonya (Larry) Holmes, Harvey Evans, Jr., Bill (Michelle) Evans and Scott Evans, all of Grand Island; brothers, Jimmy (Roxie) Evans of Bingham, Jody (Beatrice) Evans of Grand Island and Bob Evans of N.D.; sister, Eva Evans of Grand Island; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and his four-legged kids, Buddy and Lacy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Craig Starke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.