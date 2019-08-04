Harry Roger Tinnell, 77, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Grand Island, with family by his side.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel with Jonathan MacDonald and Richard Gasser officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Harry was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Seward to Clair and Thelma (Ridenour) Tinnell. Harry’s first school years were in Western Nebraska. His family moved to Iowa in 1949. He attended Grand River High School in Grand River, Iowa, and graduated in 1959.
At the age of 12, he yielded his life to the Lord. This was a life-long commitment which meant everything to him.
On Oct. 18, 1963, he was united in marriage to Janiece Vlieger. They had 42 wonderful years together. Janiece passed away from cancer on Feb. 24, 2006. To this union four children were born: Jeffrey, Janette, Jerrold and James.
Harry was raised in Iowa, but left there after high school. He worked at various jobs in his life. The last 22 years of his working life before retiring were spent operating Interclean of Grand Island. He made many wonderful friends during this endeavor, friends who still miss his carpet-cleaning skills and expertise.
On Feb. 3, 2007, Harry married Margaret Ann (Hart) Beck of Ogallala. They lived in Ogallala until both were dealing with failing health. Then they moved to Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Margaret Tinnell of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Janette and Clyde Williams of Dannebrog; three sons and daughter-in-laws, Jeff Tinnell of Salmon, Idaho, Misty Tinnell of Salmon, Idaho, Jerrold and Linda Tinnell of Chapman and James and Sheila Tinnell of Grand Island; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a nephew, Scott Peterson; a special friend, Ashley of Iowa; a niece, Kate Peterson and son, Landon; and special friend, Tyler of Iowa; along with many other friends and relatives.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janiece Tinnell; a sister, Rebecca Peterson; anda brother-in-law, Melburn “Pete” Peterson.
Memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice of Grand Island. Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.