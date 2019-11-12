AURORA — Harriet “Jackie” Kemling, 98, of Aurora passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Memorial Community Care.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.