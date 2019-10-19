CENTRAL CITY — Harolyn Mae (Dibbern) Miller, 80, of Central City died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the church. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Fitness Center, United Methodist Church, or St. Francis Cancer Center. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Harolyn was born on Feb. 26, 1939, in Grand Island to Harold and Florence (Hann) Dibbern. She grew up in Grand Island and received her education at Grand Island High School. She was united in marriage to Ronald B. Miller on Jan. 20, 1957, at Trinity Methodist Church in Grand Island. The couple lived in Alda, Wood River, North Platte, and then to Central City where she worked for Central City Public Schools in the administration office from 1969 to 1991. She also worked at Countryside Flowers.
After Harolyn retired, she enjoyed traveling all over the globe. She also enjoyed visiting out-of-town family, watching the grandkids and great-grandkids participate in their sports and other activities. She liked to play cards and cheer on the Husker vbolleyball team.
Harolyn was a member of the United Methodist Church in Central City where she was a member of the funeral luncheon committee. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother, a member of Red Hats and the Hand and Foot Card Club. She also participated in water aerobics.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ron of Central City; three daughters, Rebecca and Gary McIntire of Central City, Sheryl and Melvin Girard of Gulfport, Miss., Vickie Miller and Sally Brown of San Diego, Calif; one son, Jeff and Barb Miller of Grand Island; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-laws, Martha Dibbern, Ronda and Mark Bieber, and Sheila and Dan Morrell; many nieces and nephews.
Those welcoming her to heaven are her parents and one brother, Jim Dibbern.